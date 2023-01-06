Man wanted for first-degree murder captured in Ripley

RIPLEY, Tenn. — A man wanted out of Ripley on murder charges has been captured.

According to US Marshals, 20-year-old Christopher Dye, of Ripley, was wanted out of Lauderdale County for first-degree murder.

Dye is accused of shooting two people in Ripley on December 29, leaving one dead and another injured.

Dye surrendered to authorities at a residence in the 200 block of Gay Street in Ripley on Thursday and was taken into custody.

