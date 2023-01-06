McCaig’s Movie Mayhem: M3GAN

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News’ very own Eli McCaig is here with a review of Blumhouse’s M3GAN.

M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a lifelike doll that’s programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally.

Designed by Gemma, a brilliant roboticist, M3GAN can listen, watch and learn as it plays the role of friend and teacher, playmate and protector.

When Gemma becomes the unexpected caretaker of her 8-year-old niece, she decides to give the girl an M3GAN prototype, a decision that leads to unimaginable consequences.

The movie is available in theaters.

