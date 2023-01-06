Monthly flea market returns to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The monthly flea market in Jackson is back!

The flea market will still be held at the Jackson Fairgrounds on the first weekend of each month.

Vendors and customers come from all over to buy and sell unique items.

Owners of Southern Market Promotions say it can be a lot of fun for the family, and you might be surprised at what you will find.

“There’s lots to do, lots to see. We’re going to have tool guys here this time, brand new. We’ve got probably 20 vendors that have never been here before. Just going to have some really cool stuff, so I think it’s going to be great,” said Jerry Windham, co-owner of Southern Market Promotions.

Windham says if you decide to attend, his advice is to get there early. Parking and spaces usually fill up quickly.

