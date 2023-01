Mugshots : Madison County : 1/05/23 – 1/06/23

Dakota Webb Dakota Webb: Violation of probation

Antonio Blaylock Antonio Blaylock: Violation of probation

Brandon Holliday Brandon Holliday: Failure to appear

Cassie Cahill Cassie Cahill: Violation of probation

Charles Corum Charles Corum: Simple domestic assault



Deveon Chambers Deveon Chambers: Failure to appear

Jason Wright Jason Wright: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Leonard Pusser Leonard Pusser: Violation of community corrections

Lisa Evans Lisa Evans: Shoplifting/theft of property, failure to appear

Maurico Valdez Maurico Valdez: Driving under the influence



Quoterrius Osler Quoterrius Osler: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule IV drug violations, driving under the influence, child abuse or neglect (non-violent), violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

Rodasia Trice Rodasia Trice: Schedule VI drug violations, DUI by consent/allowing, child abuse or neglect (non-violent)

Roderick Booker Roderick Booker: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Sherry Bolton Sherry Bolton: Violation of probation

Tarah Yocum Tarah Yocum: Violation of probation



Terrance Jefferson Terrance Jefferson: Schedule II drug violations, failure to comply, schedule VI drug violations

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/05/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/06/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.