USJ theater teacher talks about upcoming performance

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University School of Jackson has announced their upcoming play.





Students will perform an adaptation of “Murder on the Orient Express” by the famous murder mystery writer Agatha Christie.

The play will tell the story of a detective looking for a murderer after the death of a passenger on the train.

Theater teacher Erica Davidson says students have worked hard to prepare for the performance and have what might be one of the coolest set pieces in USJ history.

“We have a very large rotating train. It is a 24 by 12-foot train where the walls are scrims. So you will actually be able to see them walking through the corridor, going into the bedroom compartments. So you’ll see all that action behind a wall,” Davidson said.

You can see the play for yourself starting Friday, January 13.

Dinner will be available before the shows on Friday and Saturday, with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and the shows starting at 7 p.m.

Sunday, January 15 will be the matinee starting a 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

