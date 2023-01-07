Congressman David Kustoff takes office

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman David Kustoff took the oath of office to represent Tennessee’s Eighth Congressional District in the 118th Congress this week. Upon taking his post he had this to say to his constituents, “It is an honor to represent West Tennessee in the 118th Congress.”

Congressman Kustoff continued with, “The one thing I consistently hear from my constituents is that it is time for the new House Republican majority to deliver solutions to the challenges hardworking families and small businesses are facing each day. From the struggling economy, to rising crime, and our open southern border, my colleagues and I will fight to address these crises and fulfill our Commitment to America. Thank you for trusting me to be your voice in Washington. I remain committed to ensuring that Tennessee’s Eighth Congressional District remains the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

For more Tennessee news, click here.