Katherine Mason Jordan

Mrs. Jordan died Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation for Mrs. Jordan will be Monday, January 9, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Jordan will lie-in-state at Unity Temple COGIC on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.