Katherine Mason Jordan
Funeral service for Katherine Mason Jordan, age 93, will be Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Unity Temple COGIC. Burial will follow in St, John No. 2 Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Jordan died Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
Visitation for Mrs. Jordan will be Monday, January 9, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Jordan will lie-in-state at Unity Temple COGIC on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 10:00 AM until time of service.
For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.