Rain Will Slowly Wind Down Into Early Sunday Morning

Saturday Night Forecast Update for January 7th:

A low pressure area is continuing to track right through west Tennessee this evening and will slowly move through overnight allowing for foggy weather as well as drizzle and light rain. Light rain and fog will be with us early Sunday but we’ll begin to have gradual clearing into Sunday afternoon and evening.

Tonight:

Cloudy with drizzle and fog overnight. Light southeast breezes around 1-4 mph and lows staying around 49 degrees.

Sunday:

Showers and fog will taper off by early Sunday morning and gradual clearing will take place in the afternoon as skies become partly cloudy. High temperatures to around 50-52 in the afternoon with light northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night:

Becoming partly to mostly clear overnight Sunday with light northwest winds 2 to 5 mph and lows around the freezing mark.

Monday:

Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the lower to mid 50’s.

Tuesday Into Wednesday:

Tuesday into Wednesday look mostly dry but clouds will be common both days with a slight rain chance. Temperatures will top out around 60 Tuesday and 65 by Wednesday.

Thursday:

A strong and more winter like system will drop out of the Rockies into the Midsouth by Thursday evening bringing a good chance of storms. Temperatures will continue to be very mild into the afternoon Thursday ahead of the system as highs go into the 60’s.

Thursday Night/Friday:

Storms will move through quickly in the Thursday evening with cold air plunging into the area by Thursday night. Enough moisture may be in the area just as the colder air comes in late Thursday night into Friday. As the result, We can’t rule out a quick wintry mix into Friday morning but with previous temperatures in the 60’s and temperatures only falling into the mid 30’s any accumulations if any would be very light and grassy surface areas. The temperatures will fall quickly into Thursday night and Friday morning from the lower 60’s to the mid 30’s Friday morning but this -doesn’t- look like the major winter event we had around Christmas (where temperatures plunged from the 40’s to around -3 degrees in some areas.)

Next Weekend:

Next weekend looks to be dry as of now with partly to mostly clear skies but it will be a Winter weekend with temperatures only in the lower 40’s and upper 20’s for lows.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, much warmer weather is on the way as we start off the New Year. This warm up will lead to more rain chances and the potential for some stronger storms as we kick off 2023. We had our first confirmed tornado on January 3rd near Brownsville. The next chance for rain showers and maybe a few storms will return this weekend. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook – Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com