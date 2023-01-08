Annual Bridal show returns to Jackson

For the 27th year the Jackson Bridal Show returns again.

The bridal show is put on every year by Bridal Communications.

The event is held to help brides plan their special day.

And they want to make it as easy as possible for the wedding planning process with businesses from East and West Tennessee, so brides can find everything for their special day.

At the event there were photographers, DJ’s, sweet treats and a fashion show that shows the latest trends and styles in bridal wear .

“I love this because you get to meet so many new people because with everybody coming here for their wedding, typically you’re seeing new faces every year and it’s really nice to be able to do this for the community,” said Tad Pole, Communications manager, Forever Communications.

Each year this event helps brides across Tennessee bring their special day to life.

