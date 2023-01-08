Hardeman Co. mother and son celebrate a special day

BOLIVAR, Tenn.—A local producer is celebrating a very special day with his mother.

Local singer and songwriter, Ruth Boyd-Lake celebrated her birthday today, along with her son J. Lake at Bricks Café in Bolivar.



singer3



On the same day, the two released her new gospel single “Here I Am Lord.”

Ruth Boyd-Lake has been singing for over twenty years.

Her son, who is a producer under the label SouLink Music, was very proud to release his mother’s first single.

Saturday, the two celebrated not only her birthday but also the release of the song.

“I’ve been able to tour and perform all over the place, you know, and just to be able to come back home and record a record with my mom here in Bolivar, Tennessee, and out it out and people are loving it. We had a great time here today. So, it’s just been a blessing man. I’m very proud of her,” said J. Lake, Boyd-Lake’s son and producer for SouLink Music.

Ruth Boyd-Lake’s new song “Here I Am Lord” is available now on all digital platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

For more local news stories, click here.