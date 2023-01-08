Vehicle crashes into Savannah store

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Car crashes into a Savannah business causing injuries.

According to information from the Savannah Police Department’s social media, on Saturday, January 7, a vehicle crashed into the Dodge’s Store located at 650 Wayne Road in Savannah.

Courtesy of Facebook: Savannah Police Department

Courtesy of Facebook: Savannah Police Department

According to the department’s post, two customers inside were treated for minor injuries. One person was transported to Hardin County Medical Center for further treatment.

The driver of the car was identified by police as Scott Magness of Savannah. Magness was believed to have been under the influence of an intoxicant at the time of the incident.

The department’s post also stated he was transported to Hardin County Correctional Facility and charged with Driving Under the Influence and two counts of Vehicular Assault.

For more local news click here.