113th Tennessee General Assembly to begin Tuesday

JACKSON, Tenn. – The 113th Tennessee General Assembly begins Tuesday, and representatives are continuing to propose new legislation.

Monday, Rep. Jay Reedy proposed several bills, including one to hold an alcoholic beverage referendum.

Reedy’s House Bill 0044 would allow cities in Henry, Hardeman, Benton, Lewis and Grainger counties to hold a referendum on the “manufacture, receipt, sale, storage, transportation, distribution, and possession of alcoholic beverages.”

Also from Reedy is House Bill 0042, which would create a four-year pilot program that would allow motorcyclists to not wear a crash helmet while riding if they are covered by health or medical insurance other than TennCare.

According to the bill, it would make a violation of the helmet law a secondary offense.

Reedy’s House Bill 0041 would, if passed, expand from rural and distressed to all local boards of education to “adopt a policy allowing their director of schools to authorize and select” who could carry a concealed handgun on school property.

Also on Monday, Sen. Page Walley proposed State Bills 0085 and 0086.

SB0085, or the Employee Ownership, Empowerment, and Expansion Act, would “support the growth and expansion of employee-owned businesses.”

SB0086 would clarify that a person does not get “expeditious access” to public records because of their job.

You can find a list of legislation that was proposed earlier here. That includes legislation from Rep. Chris Todd.

Todd’s House Bill 0009 would make it “an offense for a person who engages in an adult cabaret performance on public property or in a location where the adult cabaret performance could be viewed by a person who is not an adult.”

You can follow along with the the legislative session, find bills, search for your representative and create lists of bills of interest to you here.

