Cecil Eugene (Gene) McCage, age 89, a resident of Brownsville departed this life on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at the Lexington Community Hospital in Lexington, TN. Funeral Services was conducted on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 3:00 PM at the Brownsville Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN, with Bro. David Peace officiating. A visitation for Mr. McCage was held two hours before the service beginning at 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Brownsville Funeral Home. The burial took place at Zion Methodist Cemetery, 1732 Rudolph Rd, Brownsville, TN.

Gene was born on May 15, 1933, in Haywood County to Henry Cecil McCage and Mary Diggs McCage. He worked as a mechanic. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by two sons, Roy McCage (Barbara) of Brownsville, TN and Mark McCage of Humboldt, TN; two daughters, Debra Dawson (Michael) of Jackson, TN and Lisa McCage of Jackson, TN; four brothers, Harold McCage, Bobby McCage, William McCage and Otha McCage; one sister Faye Anderson; nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Marie McCage; his parents, Henry Cecil and Mary McCage; four brothers, Ray McCage, Russell McCage, Harvey McCage, and James Diggs; one grandchild, Keith McCuan; one great-grandchild, Nathan Holcomb; one brother-in-law, Charlie Anderson; one daughter-in-law, Connie McCage.



Pallbearers for the service are Chris McCage, Roy McCage, Lyle Land, Michael Collins, Lane Hayes, and Landon Wiggins. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tim McCuan and Zach McCage.

In lieu of flowers, memorials made be made to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, 50 North Dunlap Street, Memphis, TN 38103. All services and arrangements are under the direction of the Brownsville Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.