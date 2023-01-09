Events this Week in West Tennessee: Jan. 9-15
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee.
Note: LIFELINE Blood Services has announced an urgent need for blood donations. Click here for mobile blood drive locations this month.
You can find a list of Martin Luther King Jr. Day events here.
The Jackson-Madison County Library is also hosting several events for kids, teens, and adults in January.
Monday, January 9
- CPR Training (Jackson)
- Gibson Co. Historical Photo Exhibit (Humboldt – to run throughout year)
- Peter Pan Jr. Pop-Up (Jackson)
- “The Diary of Anne Frank” Auditions (Jackson)
Tuesday, January 10
- Genealogical Society (Jackson)
- “The Diary of Anne Frank” Auditions (Jackson)
- Dance Classes (Jackson)
- STEAM School (Humboldt)
Wednesday, January 11
- Line Dancing Lessons (Jackson)
- Winter Storytime (Humboldt)
- Storybook Station (Jackson)
Thursday, January 12
- “New Year, New You” Blood Drive (Jackson)
- Livingston’s TV Shoot (Brownsville)
- “The Sound of Music” (Jackson)
Friday, January 13
- “The Sound of Music” (Jackson)
- “Murder on the Orient Express” (Jackson)
- James Gregory @ Williams Auditorium (Henderson)
Saturday, January 14
- “The Sound of Music” (Jackson)
- “Murder on the Orient Express” (Jackson)
- Local filmmaker Double Feature (Jackson)
- Martin Luther King Jr. Parade (Bolivar)
- Soulful Saturday (Jackson)
- A Night in the Caribbean (Jackson)
- Law Enforcement Ball (Jackson)
- Jimmy Fortune @ Williams Auditorium (Henderson)
- Yoga for Long COVID (Humboldt)
- Pokemon Trading Event (Jackson)
Sunday, January 15
- “Murder on the Orient Express” (Jackson)
- Yoga for Long COVID (Humboldt)
Click here for the Jackson-Madison County Library’s January programs.
Looking for live music? Click here to find a list of upcoming local performances, updated weekly.
Want to find out about more upcoming events? Check out the websites and social media pages for your local government, library and Chamber of Commerce.
Do you want your event to appear on our on-air Community Calendar? Email calendar@wbbjtv.com with all details and/or a flyer (content may be edited for display). Please allow up to five days for submission review/airing. WBBJ cannot guarantee all events received will air.
You can also submit your event to our online Community Calendar which can be viewed on our website. Click here for details.
Do you want a WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News crew to attend your event for coverage? Email news@wbbjtv.com with the event’s details and contact information for consideration.
For more local news, click here.