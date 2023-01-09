Forrest Alan Tucker, age 36, passed away unexpectedly in Nashville, TN, on Monday, January 2, 2023. A Memorial Service was held on Monday, January 9, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN with Pastor Lawson Harlow officiating. Burial followed at the Brownsville Memorial Gardens in Brownsville, TN.

Forrest was born on October 23, 1986, in Haywood County to Jerry Neal Tucker, Jr. and Teresa McDade, both who survive. Forrest had a great passion for his auto/body work, and he was a gifted welder.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by one son, Matthew Gallego; one sister, Crystal Thomas (Drew); two nephews, Tripp Thomas and Cort Thomas; and his paternal grandmother, Mary Louise Tucker.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Geraldine McKenzie and Claud Sensabaugh; and his paternal grandfather, Jerry Tucker.

Memorials may be made to the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.