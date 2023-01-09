Jackson Choral Society begins rehearsals

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Choral Society is back in action, and they are hoping you will join in!

The Jackson Choral Society held their first rehearsal Monday night for an upcoming concert.

Singers came together at the First United Methodist Church to begin practicing for the “Carpe Diem, Cantate Diem” concert to be held on April 29.

The ensemble doesn’t require an audition and all are welcome to join the rehearsals that are held each Monday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

