Leslie Bethanne Baynes, 48, of Brownsville, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services for Leslie will be held on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM in the chapel of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Elder officiating the service. Burial to follow at Trinity Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 12 PM until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Leslie was born on March 20, 1974 in Jackson, TN to Jerry Rhodes and Linda Gilliam Rhodes. To say Leslie was a character, is an understatement. She was full of wit always had something up her sleeve. She loved to travel, loved her family, and especially her children. Leslie was so outgoing and her smile would light up any room. She was the best “Mom” to everybody.

Leslie is survived by her husband, Jamie Baynes; two sons, Hayden Baynes and his fiancé Cayley Sipes and Ethan Baynes; two daughters, Hannah (Chris) Osteen and Emily (Millie) Baynes; her mother, Linda Gilliam Rhodes; step mom, Arkie Rhodes; mother in law, Lalia (Dan) Spencer; father in law, Jerry Baynes; her sister Jennifer (Marty) Hayes; brother in law, Lee (Christina) Baynes; nieces, Holly (Russell) Hollman and Morgan (Will) Barnhill; nephews, Jacob Hayes and Alex (Morgan) Hayes; great nieces, Ava Hollman and Chandler Hayes; and great nephew, Clay James Barnhill; and one grandson, Carson Osteen. She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Rhodes; mother-in-law, Cheri Baynes; and nephew, Claiborne Baynes.

Pallbearers for the service are Chris Osteen, Chad Stanfill, John Cozart, Cliff Anglin, Alex Hayes, and Jacob Hayes. Honorary pallbearers will be Lee Baynes, Marty Hayes, Jamie Hughes, Jerry Baynes, Russell Hollman, and Dan Spencer.

All family and friends are invited to Vandiver Enterprises for food and fellowship after the burial. The address is 1170 S Dupree Avenue here in Brownsville (the new building beside BestOne).

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. All arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.