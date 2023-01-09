Light Up Jackson winners receive awards

JACKSON, Tenn. — On Monday, the City of Jackson awarded the winners of the 2022 Light Up Jackson for the Holidays event.

In December, the city held a competition for the residents of Jackson. It decided who had the most holiday spirit.

The city handed out trophies to winners of various categories for their Christmas decorations.

Some of the residential categories included Magical Winter Wonderland, Best in Snow, Santa’s Workshop, and People’s Choice.

For businesses there was Light Up the City and Take an Elfie. The award was for which business people would most likely want to take a selfie in.

The winners of the Elfie category were Brad and Jennifer Greer for their business, Greer Realty Group.

“This is really cool. I appreciate the City of Jackson taking the time to make up these awards and actually recognize people who put a lot into Christmas,” Brad Greer said.

“We had a really good time and enjoyed sharing it with our friends, our family, and the rest of our community,” Jennifer Greer said.

Brad Greer says they have been working on their collection for years.

“We’ve collected decorations for years, and then when we bought the building we knew we needed some bigger stuff, like a big, life-sized Santa Claus, stuff like that,” Brad Greer said.

A big congratulations to the winners of the 2022 Light Up Jackson for the Holidays competition from WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News!

You can see all the winners and their photos below:

Find more local news here.