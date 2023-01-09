Linda Carol Riggins, age 74, passed away on January 3, 2023 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. A memorial service for Linda will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 3:00 PM in the chapel of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN with Dr. Joe Pettigrew officiating. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2:00 PM until the hour of service.

Linda was born on June 21, 1948 in Brownsville, TN to Thomas and Kathryn Loraine Jacocks Pruett. She is survived by three daughters: Lisa Manning, Connie (Gary) Webb, and Samantha (David) Gatlin; one sister: Flora Leath; six grandchildren: Tiffany Dedmon, Brytany Stewart, James Steele, Chelsea McCuan, Tyler Glover, and Tanner Gatlin; and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas Pruett and Kathryn Loraine Jacocks Pruett; and one sister Marilyn Pruett.

Memorials may be sent to Regions Bank, 1028 East Main St, Brownsville, TN 38012. All arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.