Mid Week Warm Up, Storm Threat Wednesday Night

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Night Forecast Update for January 9th:

Temperatures will continue to warm up nicely for the middle of the week. Highs will linger around 60° for the next 3 days. The warmer weather will lead to a late storm threat on Wednesday that will linger into Thursday morning. Some of the storms could be strong. Chilly Weather is coming for Friday. We will have the latest forecast details on the incoming storm threat and more on a chilly weekend on the way; all coming up below.

TONIGHT:

The clouds that moved in this evening will slowly clear out overnight. The winds will stay weak and likely go calm as we get closer to the morning as well. It will be a bit chilly tonight falling into the mid 30s but we should stay above freezing until Thursday night as the earliest.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Tuesday and a nice warm up is on the way due to southwest winds that could be a tad breezy at times. Highs will make it up into the upper 50s and a few low 60s could be possible. Tuesday night lows will be warmer due to an increase in humidity from gulf moisture. Tuesday night lows will only dip into the upper 40s. Clouds will look to move back in overnight as well.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies and breezy southwest winds will hang around for most of the day on Wednesday. The temperatures will be quite warm as well making it into the low to maybe mid 60s. A few showers could develop in the afternoon but storm chances increase late into the evening and some strong storms may try to move through late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Right now we are under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe storms. Wednesday night lows will stay warm in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY:

Early morning rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible before sunrise and some could linger into the first half of the day. The showers will move out by sunset and drier and cooler weather will return for the end of the work week. Highs on Thursday will occur early in the morning around 60°. After the front passes temperatures will struggle to reach 50° into the afternoon. The winds will start out breezy out of the southwest before slowing turning to the northwest toward the back half of the day. Thursday night lows will be chilly again and as the skies clear out, temperatures could fall down into the low 30s near freezing.

FRIDAY:

Friday is going to a chilly day across West Tennessee with highs struggling to make it out of the 30s. Most of us will top out around 40°. The skies will be clear by the morning and mostly sunny skies will hang around for a few days until we get going into next week. Friday night will be the coldest weather in this forecast as morning lows will drop to the mid 20s for the start of the weekend. We should by dry all day Friday, but it will be quite cold.

THE WEEKEND:

Temperatures are going stay below normal on Saturday with highs only making it into the mid 40s. The skies will be sunny for the most part on Saturday and few more clouds will move in on Sunday, especially late into Sunday night. The winds will come out of the northwest on Saturday before turning back to the west or southwest on Sunday. That will allow temperatures to warm back up some on Sunday with highs reaching the mid 50s. Saturday night will again be chilly with lows around 30°, but Sunday night will be warmer with overnight lows falling into the mid 40s. The next chance for showers and maybe a few storms will be here next Monday to start off the following work week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, warmer weather has returned for most the start of the year. This warm up will lead to more rain chances and the potential for some stronger storms as we kick off 2023. We had our first confirmed tornado on January 3rd near Brownsville. The next chance for rain showers and maybe a few storms will return Wednesday night. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13