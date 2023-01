Mugshots : Madison County : 1/06/23 – 1/09/23

Sarrah Hayes Sarrah Hayes: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Alex Campbell Alex Campbell: Attempted murder

Anthony Johnson Anthony Johnson: Criminal trespass

Anthony McBride Anthony McBride: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license

Benorise Whitfield Benorise Whitfield: Failure to appear



Brelin Woods Brelin Woods: Manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Brian Johnson Brian Johnson: Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

Candy Hill Candy Hill: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear

Charles Corum Charles Corum: Aggravated assault, violation of order of protection

Chundra Graves Chundra Graves: Theft under $999



Coneceya Clay Coneceya Clay: Theft of property under $1,000

Conner Nystrom Conner Nystrom: Shoplifting/theft of property

Contrevie Merriweather Contrevie Merriweather: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Daniel Rojas Daniel Rojas: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Deanna Brooks Deanna Brooks: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation



Ivory Curry Ivory Curry: Theft under $999

Jerry Anderson Jerry Anderson: Failure to appear

Joseph Gaines Joseph Gaines: Violation of conditions of community supervision, sex offender registry violations

Julain Stinson Julain Stinson: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Kadarius Davis Kadarius Davis: Violation of community corrections



Kyle Kemp Kyle Kemp: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Marcuse Adams Marcuse Adams: Simple possession/casual exchange, failure to appear

Melvin Ellison Melvin Ellison: Schedule II drug violations, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license, reckless driving

Michael Boht Michael Boht: Criminal trespass, resisting stop/arrest

Michelle Wells Michelle Wells: Driving under the influence



Norma Cabrales Norma Cabrales: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Obada Abujaber Obada Abujaber: Driving under the influence, violation of parole

Pamela Heidelberg Pamela Heidelberg: Schedule I drug violations

Robert Jaggars Robert Jaggars: Vandalism

Rome Huntsman Rome Huntsman: Failure to appear



Sharod Greer Sharod Greer: Burglary of motor vehicle

Tallis Croom Tallis Croom: Simple domestic assault

Thomas Mayhew Thomas Mayhew: Violation of conditions of community supervision

Travis Barnett Travis Barnett: Violation of community corrections

Travis Hopper Travis Hopper: Violation of conditions of community supervision



Valeria Maldonado Valeria Maldonado: Driving under the influence

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/06/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/09/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.