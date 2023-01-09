Paula Jean Roney, age 77, of Dresden, TN passed away in Martin, TN on Friday, December 30, 2022. The family has chosen cremation and will honor Ms. Roney with a service at a later date.

Paula was born on March 22, 1945, in Martin, TN to Paul and Irene Vancleave Sadler. She is survived by two daughters: Necole Spurlock of Dresden, TN and Teena Walker of Martin, TN; one brother: Gary Sadler; two grandchildren and one great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents Paul and Irene Vancleave Sadler.

All arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.