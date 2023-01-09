Paula Jean Roney
Paula Jean Roney, age 77, of Dresden, TN passed away in Martin, TN on Friday, December 30, 2022. The family has chosen cremation and will honor Ms. Roney with a service at a later date.
Paula was born on March 22, 1945, in Martin, TN to Paul and Irene Vancleave Sadler. She is survived by two daughters: Necole Spurlock of Dresden, TN and Teena Walker of Martin, TN; one brother: Gary Sadler; two grandchildren and one great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents Paul and Irene Vancleave Sadler.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.