Peter Pan cast hold pop-up performance

JACKSON, Tenn. — Performers came together at Jackson City Hall to show off their work.

Performers with The Ned were at City Hall on Monday to give a preview of their upcoming show.

Performers of all ages are taking part in The Ned’s upcoming performance of “Peter Pan” and it comes with an exciting twist.

The performers will soon be training with equipment that will be able to fly them across the stage, which is a big first for The Ned.

“This show is so different because we get to fly on stage, so it has added in something completely that I have never done before,” said Director Grayson Hart.

Hart said the show has been a great confidence booster for many children.

“It’s been super, super amazing to see so many kids, kids that step into the room for the first time that are so nervous to even speak and say their name, that are now just taking to everyone. You can barely get them to stop talking during some of the rehearsals, but it’s so great to see the confidence grow and so many kids want to be involved in something,” Hart said.

Hart says they have been practicing on the show since November.

You can see “Peter Pan” for yourself starting January 26 at 7 p.m.

The Ned will hold shows on January 27 and January 28 at 7 p.m. as well. And you can see the matinee starting at 2 p.m. on January 28.

You can get your tickets online. You can reach out to The Ned at (731) 425-8397 for more information.

The cast includes Colleen Kennedy as Peter Pan, and Isaiah Bausch as Captain Hook.

Check out the full cast below:

