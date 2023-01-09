Scam calls impersonate local law enforcement

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local law enforcement have been made aware of “spoof” scam calls impersonating their agencies.



The victim is called by scammers and told that they failed to appear to court and that they owe a certain amount of money or have outstanding warrants.

The victim is then told to come to the sheriff’s office to pay the fine or they will be arrested.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson Police Department emphasize that they do not make these calls nor is there a website to paid said fines.

If you receive a similar call, immediately hang up and contact your local law enforcement agency.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at (731) 423-6000, and the Jackson Police Department can be reached at (731) 425-8400.

