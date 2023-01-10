Local hospital awarded for high-quality heart care

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County General Hospital is being recognized for their high-quality cardiovascular care.

The American College of Cardiology has awarded the hospital with the HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence.

According to a news release, the recognition is based on meeting accreditation criteria, as well as their ongoing performance registry reporting.

“Jackson-Madison County General Hospital has demonstrated its commitment to providing West Tennessee with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC

Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award Jackson-Madison County General Hospital with the HeartCARE Center designation.”

The release states that hospitals receiving the HeartCARE Center designation from the ACC have demonstrated their commitment to consistent, high-quality cardiovascular care through comprehensive process improvement, disease and procedure-specific accreditation, professional excellence, and community engagement.

“It is an honor to once again receive this certification from the American College of Cardiology,” said Deann Thelen, CEO of Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. “This certification is a testament to the close collaboration and active involvement of a highly skilled healthcare team to provide the best possible outcomes for our patients in this region.”

The release says this is the second year the hospital has received this honor.

