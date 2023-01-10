Jackson to host qualifying round for Tennessee Songwriters Week

JACKSON, Tenn. — A special opportunity is being offered for local songwriters.

Jackson will be hosting an official qualifying round for Tennessee Songwriters Week.

Honoring musicians, singers and music venues, Tennessee Songwriters Week is held annually and features a variety of special events across the state.

Local songwriters are invited to perform an original song at the Tennessee Legends of Music Museum at The Carnegie in downtown Jackson on Saturday, February 11.

Participants will be competing to advance to the Tennessee Songwriters Week Showcase at Lafayette’s Music Room in Memphis, to be held the week of February 19-25, with a chance to also perform at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe in March.

Applications for the qualifying round are open now with a limited number of spots still available. To view the application, click here.

The Carnegie is located at 305 East College Street in Jackson.

