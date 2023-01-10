Joy Booth Lee Curtis, age 87, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the AHC – Northbrooke Nursing Home of Jackson, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home with Minister Larry Harper officiating. Burial to follow in the Brownsville Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. until the service hour at 11:00 A.M.

Mrs. Joy was born on December 27, 1935, to the late William Bryant Booth and Lottie Stanley Booth. She was a member of the Cairo Church of Christ in Alamo, TN and was know as the “Candy Lady”. She loved making candy and sour dough bread. She also enjoyed playing Bridge. She was also preceded in death by her first husband of over 28 years: William J. Lee; and a half sister: Marion Warren.

She is survived by her husband of over 33 years: Dwayne Curtis of Jackson, TN; one son: Larry Lee (Diane) of Memphis, TN; three step daughters: Lisa Smith (Larry Scott) of Friendship, TN, Sandra Curtis of Sarasota, FL, Sheri Escobar (Jose) of Midlothian, TX. She leaves a legacy of seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her Bridge partner: Linda Kerr of Jackson, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to: N.O.A.H., P.O. Box 94, Alamo, TN 38001

Serving as pallbearers are Colton Lee, Colin Lee, Brandon McNary, Jeff Duffey, Chris Duffey, Alan Dement and Larry Scott Smith.

Honorary Pallbearer is Mike Scallion.