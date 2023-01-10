Last Hub City Hero of 2022 named by city

JACKSON, Tenn. — The next Hub City Hero has been named, and she is the last one for 2022!

The City of Jackson says Martha Priddy, a local volunteer, was named the Hero for December of 2022.

The city says Priddy has been in the Hub City for over a decade and founded the Facebook group Jackson Madison County Humanitarian Relief Volunteers.

Priddy’s group now has around 2,300 members. However, she says starting the group wasn’t anything special, according to the city.

According to the city, she just “started posting what the needs were” and the community did the rest.

“We have a lot of wonderful organizations here in Jackson to help people, but there’s no emergency to put the boots on the ground when someone calls [in need of assistance],” said Priddy. “I realized there was a gap and I answered that gap and got my group together and they’ve grown to over two thousand.”

“Heroes are humble and trusted by those they serve and often times they don’t want the spotlight,” said Mayor Scott Conger. “Martha’s willingness to assist in meeting the needs of others by ‘filling the gap’ is the true mark of a hero.”

After a year of winners have been selected by the city, one person will be awarded $1,000 to donate to a non-profit of their choice.

