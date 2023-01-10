M. D. Anderson Planetarium schedule for Feb. 2023

JACKSON, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Lambuth M. D. Anderson Planetarium shared their schedule for February of 2023.

Shows for the month include:

Friday, February 3, 1:30 pm – “TimeSpace”

Tuesday, February 7, 5:30 pm – “Hubble Vision”

Friday, February 10, 1:30 pm – “Hubble Vision”

Friday, February 10, 3:45 pm: Kids’ After School Special Planetarium Show – “Tales of the Maya Skies”

Tuesday, February 14, 5:30 pm – “Capcom GO!”

Friday, February 17, 1:30 pm – “Capcom GO!”

Tuesday, February 21, 5:30 pm – “Oasis in Space”

Friday, February 24, 1:30 pm – “Oasis in Space”

Saturday, February 25, 9:30 am: Kids’ Saturday Morning Planetarium Show – “The Cowboy Astronomer”

Tuesday, February 28, 5:30 AND 6:30 pm – “Two Small Pieces of Glass”

Lambuth says that doors will open 15 minutes before each show and that no one will be seated once the “IN USE” lights are turned on.

For more information about the University of Memphis Lambuth, visit their website or call (731) 425-1904 or email lambuth@memphis.edu.

