Make cybersecurity a priority: Experts share what you should be doing

JACKSON, Tenn. — With technology being used in various varieties, from home appliances to social media, it is important to put in place the proper security and have knowledgeable conversations.

“With parents, one of the main things is to have an ongoing conversation with our kids,” said J. Wolfgang Goerlich, Advisory Chief Information Security Officer for Cisco. “You know, a lot of street smarts, a lot of being safe in the real world starts with the parents setting a good example. So explain to the kids what could happen. Helping kids make good choices about the applications they use.”

Updates can be another key that isn’t always thought about.

“Before I hand off to my kids, the latest toys, I’m going to update it and I’m gonna keep it updated,” Goerlich said. “I’m gonna keep my phone, my tablet, my computer updated, as well as those things we don’t oftentimes think about internet enabled appliances, those sorts of things.”

With many accounts being password-based, there are systems and apps to help keep things simple and secure.

“I’m going to use unique passwords,” said Goerlich. “I’m going to use different passwords for different sites. That is difficult, as we all know. So I’m gonna use something like a password manager to simplify it. I’m going to turn on multifactor. The number one attack continues to be account takeover, so any way we can stop that is good.”

Keeping up with security can be challenging, but remembering the basics can help you stay safe.

