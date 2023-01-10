Marketplace open enrollment deadline quickly approaching

JACKSON, Tenn. — As 2023 kicks off, many are focused on resolutions. But it also marks the time to think about health care coverage plans.

There is still time to browse the marketplace and choose coverage, but the deadline is January 15.

CMS Director of the Office of Minority Health Dr. Lashawn McIver spoke with us about the changes that have happened last year as a result of the Inflation Reductions Act and what it could mean for people looking for coverage.

“People may receive lower premiums. So, for example, four out of five customers can find plans for $10 a month or less after this newly expanded financial assistance. For example, what you would pay is based on your age, family size, your income level, and where you live. For instance, here in Jackson, a single 30-year-old woman making $30,000 a year can find five plans under $10,” McIver said.

You can also reach the Marketplace Call Center at 1-800-318-2596 to get help with filling out applications.

You can learn more at healthcare.gov.

