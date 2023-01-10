Mugshots : Madison County : 1/09/23 – 1/10/23

Jaylon Tucker Jaylon Tucker: Assault, violation of order of protection

Alphoso Buckley Alphoso Buckley: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Autum Land Autum Land: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, schedule III drug violations

Brianna Floyd Brianna Floyd: Disorderly conduct

Destiny Rodgers Destiny Rodgers: Failure to appear



Joel Couglin Joel Couglin: Violation of community corrections

John Bouchard John Bouchard: Violation of probation

Joshua Kirk Joshua Kirk: Failure to appear, violation of probation

Lacree Allen Lacree Allen: Failure to appear

Marquarious Cathey Marquarious Cathey: Aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless driving



Michael Cole Michael Cole: Failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/09/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/10/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.