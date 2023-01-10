Patchy Fog & Drizzle Tonight, Storm Chances Back on Thursday

Tuesday Evening Forecast Update for January 10th:

Southwest winds have brought the return of gulf moisture across the region and lows tonight will only fall down to around 50°. Some patchy fog and drizzle will be possible and the clouds will be thick through Friday morning. A few storms will be possible late Wednesday night into Thursday. Much cooler weather is on the way behind the front as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend. We will have the latest details on your mid week storm threat and more on just how cold things are going to get to start the weekend, that is all coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Tuesday brought a nice warm up due to southwest winds that were a tad breezy at times. Tuesday night lows will be warmer due to an increase in humidity from gulf moisture. Tuesday night lows will only dip into the upper 40s or low 50s. Clouds will look to move back in overnight as well and stay mostly cloudy fore a few days. Some patchy fog or even some light drizzle may also show up at times tonight.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies and breezy southwest winds will hang around for most of the day on Wednesday. The temperatures will be quite warm as well making it into the mid 60s. A few showers could develop in the afternoon but storm chances increase late in the night and some strong storms may try to move through into Thursday morning. Right now we are under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe storms northwest of Madison County. Wednesday night lows will stay warm in the upper 50s to near 60°.

THURSDAY:

Early morning rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible before sunrise and some could linger into the first half of the day. There could be some redevelopment of storms in the early afternoon but the showers will move out by sunset and drier and cooler weather will return for the end of the work week. Any storms in the afternoon will likely be east of Haywood County. Highs on Thursday will occur early in the morning around 60°. After the front passes temperatures will struggle to reach 50° into the afternoon. The winds will start out breezy out of the southwest before slowing turning to the northwest toward the back half of the day. Thursday night lows will be chilly again and as the skies clear out, temperatures could fall down into the low 30s near freezing.

FRIDAY:

Friday is going to a chilly day across West Tennessee with highs struggling to make it out of the 30s. Most of us will top out around 40°. The showers will be clear by the morning and mostly sunny skies will move in for the afternoon and hang around for a few days until we get going into next week. Friday night will be the coldest weather in this forecast as morning lows will drop to the mid 20s for the start of the weekend. We should by dry all day Friday, but it will be quite cold.

THE WEEKEND:

Temperatures are going stay below normal on Saturday with highs only making it into the mid 40s. The skies will be sunny for the most part on Saturday and few more clouds will move in on Sunday, especially late into Sunday night. The winds will come out of the northwest on Saturday before turning back to the west or southwest on Sunday. That will allow temperatures to warm back up some on Sunday with highs reaching the mid 50s. Saturday night will again be chilly with lows around 30°, but Sunday night will be warmer with overnight lows falling into the mid 40s. The next chance for showers and maybe a few storms will be here next Monday to start off the following work week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, warmer weather has returned for most the start of the year. This warm up will lead to more rain chances and the potential for some stronger storms as we kick off 2023. We had our first confirmed tornado on January 3rd near Brownsville. The next chance for rain showers and maybe a few storms will return Wednesday night. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

