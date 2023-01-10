Tickets available for Crystal Ball gala in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Symphony League is gearing up for their largest fundraiser of the year.

The Crystal Ball is a gala style event held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in downtown Jackson.

The night will begin with a champagne reception followed by dinner and a short program before guest begin dancing the night away.

“What the Crystal Ball is really known for is really being a fun night of dancing to a really, really fantastic band. So fantastic that we actually have Nashville’s number one party band coming in for that evening. So we are just really excited. It’s a great time to put on your fun dress and get dressed up, come with your friends,” said Elizabeth Stokes, the Director of Marketing and Development for the Jackson Symphony.

The Crystal Ball will be held Saturday, January 28.

You can purchase tickets by calling the Jackson Symphony Office at (731) 427-6440 or online.

Find more local news here.