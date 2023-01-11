Crime Stoppers 01-11-23

Crime Stoppers needs your help capturing two individuals. They entered A+ Cash Solutions on North Parkway and stole a large amount of cash. Now, the pictures you see aren’t the best quality, but the camera did catch a photo of a tattoo on one of the suspect’s wrist.

If you recognize them or have any information call (731) 424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App. Without your help, they will continue to go free.

Special thanks to our sponsors: The Range in Jackson and 731 Sports Bar & Grill.

