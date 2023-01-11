JCS Theatre to perform “The Sound Of Music”

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local school is preparing to bring the stage alive with the sound of music.

JCS Theatre to perform The Sound Of Music

JCS Theatre to perform The Sound Of Music

JCS Theatre to perform The Sound Of Music

JCS Theatre to perform The Sound Of Music

Jackson Christian School’s Theatre Department held dress rehearsals on Wednesday as they prepare to bring “The Sound of Music” to life on stage.

“We started working on this production in September of this past year,” said Theatre Director Braden Miller. “And has been thought about and planned for longer than that.”

The musical follows the heartwarming true story of the Von Trapp Family Singers, one of the world’s best-known concert groups in the year immediately preceding World War II.

Theatre Director Braden Miller says “The Sound of Music” is not only a fun show, but one people can really connect with.

“We see both of our main characters really having to overcome great fear and great adversity to do what they know is right, and that is something that people will always be able to sympathize with and always find themselves in. So I think this show will speak to a lot of people,” Miller said.

Performances are Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

They are all in the Loyd Auditorium on the campus of Freed Hardeman University. Tickets can be bought here.

Miller says guests can expect fun, music and all of the other joy that comes from a Broadway musical.

Find more local news here.