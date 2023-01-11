Law enforcement looking for those willing to serve

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is looking to hire new police officers.

The starting salary for someone who is not certified to be a police officer is around $44,000. If you are POST Certified and have been to the academy, you will start at $46,500.

And depending on experience, there is a bonus up to $5,000.

“You must be 21 years of age, clean background, no felonies. We want you to have good character and a desire to help the community,” said Lt. Trey Trull, with the Jackson Police Department.

After putting in an application, you will be expected to pass a written test and physical fitness test. These tests are held on the fourth Thursday of every month.

Once you pass these tests, the next step is an interview and physical and mental evaluations.

“Those things are just evaluation so we can see where you’re at, because if you’re non-certified we have to send you to the academy, you know. So we want to make sure that you first can accomplish that goal,” Trull said.

If you are certified, you are not required to go to the academy again, and the physical fitness requirements are different.

Trull says they are looking for young men and women that are wanting to make a change in their community.

He says some of the characteristics of the career are that employees are self-directed, under minimal supervision, and trained well.

Trull says this means that officers are allowed to make their own day and that each day is a different experience.

“It’s worth exploring. It may not be for everybody, but it’s at least worth exploring. Because it is fulfilling and you do have the opportunity to make an impact and difference in your community,” Trull said.

There are many ways for individuals interested to apply. Trull says you can go to the HR department on the third floor of City Hall and fill out a physical application, or go online and apply there.

Other law enforcement agencies accepting new recruits include the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

