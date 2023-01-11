Madison County mayor discusses housing needs

JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County Mayor AJ Massey spoke on housing needs in our area on Tuesday.

The mayor spoke with us on the matter while at the Jackson Rotary Club, speaking about future plans for the county.

Massey says about 200 homes are currently under construction in Madison County, while another 700 or so have been approved but not started yet.

Massey says though it’s a good start, we need 3,000 to 4,000 more, and he’s working towards that goal.

“We’re working with local developers to kind of cut the red tape in the county to make sure that some of those don’t always locate in Jackson. That they’re able to move out into the county. They have the service, the utilities, internet, waste water that they need. On top of that, that they’re affordable,” Massey said.

Massey says a housing study will be released in the next few weeks that will be used to help make decisions on bringing more housing to the area.

