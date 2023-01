Mugshots : Madison County : 1/10/23 – 1/11/23

Kaylan Lockett Kaylan Lockett: Failure to appear

Ashley Carruthers Ashley Carruthers: Simple domestic assault

Chaselynn Reefer Chaselynn Reefer: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Desiree Standifer Desiree Standifer: Violation of community corrections

Dontavius Anderson Dontavius Anderson: Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony, driving on revoked/suspended license Dontavius Anderson: Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony, driving on revoked/suspended license



Jimmy Nixon Jimmy Nixon: Violation of community corrections

Lacrecia Hubbard Lacrecia Hubbard: Disorderly conduct

Lafayette Boyd Lafayette Boyd: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, violation of parole, failure to appear, schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Lafayette Boyd: Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, violation of parole, failure to appear, schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

Lester Theus Lester Theus: Driving under the influence

Octavious Buntyn Octavious Buntyn: Failure to appear



Tamaria Whitley Tamaria Whitley: Violation of community corrections

Tocia Cobb Tocia Cobb: Criminal trespass

Tony Bain Tony Bain: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, resisting stop/arrest Tony Bain: Unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, resisting stop/arrest

William Voss William Voss: Driving under the influence

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/10/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/11/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.