New tool gives Tennesseans transparency in legislative process

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton is announcing a new tool that aims to enhance public transparency.

The TGA House Dashboard is a user-friendly application that gives every Tennessean the same access to the legislative process as their elected officials.

According to a news release, the resource allows residents to view all House committee and floor calendars, legislation, amendments, and video on all House legislative initiatives.

“Tennesseans want transparency in our processes, and they deserve to know more about the legislation that we are proposing and attempting to pass in the House,” said Speaker Sexton. “This new Dashboard application will give Tennesseans the same access as their representative in real-time and make the legislative process the most transparent in Tennessee that it has ever been.”

To use the application, visit the TGA Dashboard on the tn.gov website. After registering and logging in, you’ll have immediate access to all aspects of the legislative process that House lawmakers currently have.

For more news across the state, click here.