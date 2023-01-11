Person airlifted following crash at Old Humboldt Road, bypass

JACKSON, Tenn. — Around 7 p.m., we received a tip of a wreck near Old Humboldt Road and Highway 45 Bypass.

Person airlifted following crash at Old Humboldt Road, bypass

Person airlifted following crash at Old Humboldt Road, bypass

Person airlifted following crash at Old Humboldt Road, bypass

Person airlifted following crash at Old Humboldt Road, bypass

Person airlifted following crash at Old Humboldt Road, bypass



Person airlifted following crash at Old Humboldt Road, bypass

When our crews arrived on the scene, two wrecked vehicles could be seen, both suffering damage from the front of their vehicles.

A fire truck and a couple of ambulances could be seen along with officers from the Jackson Police Department.

According to Atlas One, the wreck was a motor vehicle collision with injuries.

On the scene our crews saw at least one person being airlifted from the scene.

We spoke to a bystander who was nearby during the wreck, who says she heard a big boom.

She came to see what was going on and that is when she saw the wrecked vehicles.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on air and online as more detail develop.

Find more local news here.