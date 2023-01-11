Rain Showers & Storm Chance Thursday, Very Chilly Friday

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for January 11th:

We could see a few overnight showers and potentially a few storms to the northwest of Madison county overnight. Rain showers and a few isolated storms will try to develop again on Thursday, but overall our severe weather threat is low. Much cooler weather is on the way for Friday and to start the weekend. Catch the latest forecast on chances for showers and storms where you live and more on the incoming cool down right here.

TONIGHT:

Warm weather, partly cloudy skies and breezy southwest winds stuck around for most of the day on Wednesday. A few showers could develop late tonight and some strong storms may try to move through into Thursday morning. Right now we are under a marginal risk (1/5) for severe storms northwest of Madison County. Wednesday night lows will stay warm in the upper 50s to near 60°.

THURSDAY:

Early morning rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible before sunrise and some could linger into the first half of the day. There could be some redevelopment of storms in the early afternoon but the showers will move out by sunset and drier and cooler weather will return for the end of the work week. Any storms in the afternoon will likely be east of Haywood County. Highs on Thursday will occur early in the morning around 60°. After the front passes temperatures will struggle to reach 50° into the afternoon. The winds will start out breezy out of the southwest before slowing turning to the northwest toward the back half of the day. Thursday night lows will be chilly again and as the skies clear out, temperatures could fall down into the low 30s near freezing.

FRIDAY:

Friday is going to a chilly day across West Tennessee with highs struggling to make it out of the 30s. Most of us will top out around 40°. The showers will be clear by the morning and mostly sunny skies will move in for the afternoon and hang around for a few days until we get going into next week. Friday night will be the coldest weather in this forecast as morning lows will drop to the mid 20s for the start of the weekend. We should by dry all day Friday, but it will be quite cold.

THE WEEKEND:

Temperatures are going stay below normal on Saturday with highs only making it into the mid 40s. The skies will be sunny for the most part on Saturday and few more clouds will move in on Sunday, especially late into Sunday night. The winds will come out of the northwest on Saturday before turning back to the west or southwest on Sunday. That will allow temperatures to warm back up some on Sunday with highs reaching the mid 50s. Saturday night will again be chilly with lows around 30°, but Sunday night will be warmer with overnight lows falling into the mid 40s. The next chance for showers and maybe a few storms will be here next Monday to start off the following work week.

NEXT WEEK:

Warmer weather and storm chances will continue into next week across West Tennessee. We will be dodging a few storms and rain showers on Monday for MLK JR. day. We should be a break from the rain on Tuesday before the next round shows up on Wednesday. Temperatures will warm up into to the upper 50s to near 60° for both Monday and Tuesday. We could be back up to the mid to upper 60s on Wednesday. Overnight lows early in the week will fall down to the mid to upper 40s each morning. The winds will be breezy at times and come out of the south or southwest. Some stronger storms could be possible on Wednesday, so be sure to stay weather aware into next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

After the coldest Christmas in decades here in West Tennessee, warmer weather has returned for most the start of the year. This warm up will lead to more rain chances and the potential for some stronger storms as we kick off 2023. We had our first confirmed tornado on January 3rd near Brownsville. The next chance for rain showers and maybe a few storms will return Wednesday night. You need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

