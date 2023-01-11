Shmyia Lashea Manley
Funeral service for Shmyia Lashea Manley, age 19, will be Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM at Cedar Hill Full Gospel Church in Humboldt, TN. Burial will follow in Porter’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Humboldt, TN.
Ms. Manley died Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
Visitation will be Friday, January 13, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Ms. Manley will lie-in-state at Cedar Hill Full Gospel Church in Humboldt, TN from 11:00 AM until time of service.
For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.