Angela Rachelle Burns Love, Age 54, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Brownsville Funeral Home.

Mrs. Love was born in Franklin, TN, on July 19, 1968, to the late Judy Gail Burns Farmer and Stepfather: Billy Ray Stutts. She was also preceded in death by her husband: Bobby Love and one brother: Tony Stutts and one sister: Linda Farmer.

She is survived by her son: James Taylor Burns of Lewisburg, TN; two brothers: Steven Stutts of Lewisburg, TN, Bobby Stutts of Spring Hill, TN.

The Stutts Family have chosen cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Brownsville Funeral Home.