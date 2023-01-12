Jackson’s Love Your Block programs enters year two: What to expect

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is preparing for year two of Love Your Block.

Love Your Block is a City of Services grant program that allows communities and their city leaders to come together to better their city.

“We’re starting with canvassing and door knocking and trying to do some community meetings, and just really getting out and trying to get the input of residents and feedback on what’s important in their community and what they want to see in year two, maybe what they liked about last year that we did, what they thought we could add on,” said Abby Palmer, Neighborhood Services Director for the City of Jackson.

The areas of focus include Midtown or the LANA area, Downtown, and east Jackson.

“So last year, we focused heavily on home repairs because that’s what the residents of Jackson wanted,” Palmer said. “But it’s really open to what residents want, so we can help do things like community gardens, art installations, whatever people see as an improvement project that they think could improve their neighborhood. They can pitch it to us and we can work with them.”

Some changes from 2022 is the application does not require a home deed, and single applicants can apply without two other neighbors.

“We’re hoping to do the approvals around mid-March, and then we’ll start on projects in April. That’s our hope,” Palmer said. “Our deadline is a little bit flexible. Of course everything changes but that’s what we’re hoping for right now.”

With some residents weary of getting work done on their own for various reasons, Palmer shares one of the purposes this project is for.

“So this is kind of a way for us to bridge that gap and help people maybe without, you know, going through that process of trying to find a contractor,” Palmer said. “The city can provide resources and services that we know are are trustworthy. And hopefully strengthen that relationship with residents.”

Last year nine home repairs were conducted and this year, the hope is to have 20 projects completed with the additional funding that was given.

