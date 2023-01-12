Janice Platt Foust

Name: City & State Foust JaniceJanice Platt Foust of Paris, TN
Age: 64
Date of Death: Thursday, January 12, 2023
Place of Death: Her residence
Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 PM Saturday, January 14, 2023
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Dr. Trent Bullock of First Baptist Church
Pallbearers:
Place of Burial: Memorial Cemetery
Visitation: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Saturday, prior to the service
Date/Place of Birth: November 7, 1958 in Astoria, OR
Both Parents Names: John Edward Platt and Rose Marie Paschall Platt, both preceded
Spouse: Charlie Foust of Paris, TN; Married: October 23, 1976
Sons: City/State Marshall (Lindsay) Foust of Paris, TN

Garrett (Elise) Foust of Brentwood, TN
Brothers: City/State Johnny Platt, preceded
Grandchildren: Annabelle, Bodie, Charlie, Rowan, and Miles Foust.
Personal Information: Janice was a member of First Baptist Church in Paris. She worked for Paint Plus and Flooring. She was very talented at her crafts and enjoyed her hobbies. She also enjoyed her dog Snoopy.

 

