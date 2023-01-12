Janice Platt Foust
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
|Name: City & State
|Janice Platt Foust of Paris, TN
|Age:
|64
|Date of Death:
|Thursday, January 12, 2023
|Place of Death:
|Her residence
|Funeral Time/Day:
|2:00 PM Saturday, January 14, 2023
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Dr. Trent Bullock of First Baptist Church
|Pallbearers:
|Place of Burial:
|Memorial Cemetery
|Visitation:
|11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Saturday, prior to the service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|November 7, 1958 in Astoria, OR
|Both Parents Names:
|John Edward Platt and Rose Marie Paschall Platt, both preceded
|Spouse:
|Charlie Foust of Paris, TN; Married: October 23, 1976
|Sons: City/State
|Marshall (Lindsay) Foust of Paris, TN
Garrett (Elise) Foust of Brentwood, TN
|Brothers: City/State
|Johnny Platt, preceded
|Grandchildren:
|Annabelle, Bodie, Charlie, Rowan, and Miles Foust.
|Personal Information:
|Janice was a member of First Baptist Church in Paris. She worked for Paint Plus and Flooring. She was very talented at her crafts and enjoyed her hobbies. She also enjoyed her dog Snoopy.