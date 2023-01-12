|Janice Platt Foust of Paris, TN
|64
|Thursday, January 12, 2023
|Her residence
|2:00 PM Saturday, January 14, 2023
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Dr. Trent Bullock of First Baptist Church
|Memorial Cemetery
|11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Saturday, prior to the service
|November 7, 1958 in Astoria, OR
|John Edward Platt and Rose Marie Paschall Platt, both preceded
|Charlie Foust of Paris, TN; Married: October 23, 1976
|Marshall (Lindsay) Foust of Paris, TN
Garrett (Elise) Foust of Brentwood, TN
|Johnny Platt, preceded
|Annabelle, Bodie, Charlie, Rowan, and Miles Foust.
|Janice was a member of First Baptist Church in Paris. She worked for Paint Plus and Flooring. She was very talented at her crafts and enjoyed her hobbies. She also enjoyed her dog Snoopy.