Janice Platt Foust

Foust JaniceJanice Platt Foust of Paris, TN
64
Thursday, January 12, 2023
Her residence
2:00 PM Saturday, January 14, 2023
McEvoy Funeral Home
Dr. Trent Bullock of First Baptist Church
Memorial Cemetery
11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Saturday, prior to the service
November 7, 1958 in Astoria, OR
John Edward Platt and Rose Marie Paschall Platt, both preceded
Charlie Foust of Paris, TN; Married: October 23, 1976
Marshall (Lindsay) Foust of Paris, TN

Garrett (Elise) Foust of Brentwood, TN
Johnny Platt, preceded
Annabelle, Bodie, Charlie, Rowan, and Miles Foust.
Janice was a member of First Baptist Church in Paris. She worked for Paint Plus and Flooring. She was very talented at her crafts and enjoyed her hobbies. She also enjoyed her dog Snoopy.

