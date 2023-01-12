JPD camera program aimed at solving crime

JACKSON, Tenn. — You could help solve crimes and make the Hub City a safer place to live.

The Jackson Police Department is inviting everyone with an external facing camera at their home or business to register for their Camera Registry Program.

The program allows businesses and residents to register their security cameras with the police department.

Once registered, the police department can send you requests for video if a crime occurs in your area.

Police Chief Thom Corley says registering your camera will not give officers access to your camera.

“What it’s not for. It’s not for us to be viewing. We don’t have access to view your cameras once you register. All it is is giving us information that you are letting us know that you have one. So if a crime occurs or an incident occurs in an area where there’s one registered, we’ll send you a link by email for you to upload video if you wish,” he said.

Corley says the program has already helped solve cases across the Hub City.

There is no cost to register for the program. And it is completely voluntary.

If you would like to register your camera, click here.

