Mugshots : Madison County : 1/11/23 – 1/12/23

Haines, Christopher Haines, Christopher: Violation of probation

Alsalman, Veronica Alsalman, Veronica: Failure to appear

Boyland, Artavious Boyland, Artavious: Shoplifting/theft of property

Kelly, Marcus Kelly, Marcus: Possession of stolen property, firearm used in dangerous felony, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license Kelly, Marcus: Possession of stolen property, firearm used in dangerous felony, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license

Massengill, Christopher Massengill, Christopher: Failure to appear, violation of community corrections



Reyna, Sanjuanita Reyna, Sanjuanita: Failure to appear

Siler, Amanda Siler, Amanda: Violation of community corrections

Smith, Dakota Smith, Dakota: Assault

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/11/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/12/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.