New building opens on UT Martin campus

MARTIN, Tenn. — A new three-story building is now open at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

The new Latimer-Smith Engineering and Science Building was opened as the university welcomed students back for the beginning of the spring semester.

The new building was made possible by a $6.5 million gift by Bill and Carol Latimer, of Union City, according to UT Martin.

The Latimer-Smith Building houses the departments of chemistry and physics, computer science, engineering, mathematics and statistics, and the pre-professional health sciences program, according to UT Martin.

“Come by and sit awhile in some of the study spaces located on all three floors or stop by the Sodexo Café at the entrance of the building,” said Dr. Nancy Buschhaus, interim dean for the College of Engineering and Natural Sciences. “Our college is honored to be a part of this new student-friendly building space.”

Read the full news release from UT Martin here.

